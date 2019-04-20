Mary Gilles

Mary (Grohn) Gilles, 83, of the Town of Edson went to join her Joe in their heavenly home on April 16, 2019. Mary Margaret Grohn was born October 29, 1935 to Walter W. and Christine (Zempel) Grohn. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. She was raised on a farm in the Town of Edson. She went to the McKinley school and graduated from Cadott Hight School. On April 10, 1949, she was confirmed at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Boyd. She married Joe A. Gilles on November 14, 1953. They became life-long members of St. Peters Lutheran Church. Mary and Joe raised their children on the family farm in rural Cadott. They worked the 100-year farm from 1959 to 1990.
Mary is survived by her 3 children — Debra L. (Peter) Nordgren of Cornucopia, Kathy L. (Ken) Nuenke of Eau Claire and Joe D. (Jane) Gilles of Cadott, her grandchildren — Eric (Kendra) Nordgren of Duluth, Todd (Elliott Post) Nordgren of Chicago, Jenna Gilles-Turner of Eau Claire, Michelle (Joe) Murray of Stoughton, Joseph B. Gilles of Cadott, her great-grandchildren — Magnolia Gilles, Sadie, Jasper, William Murray, Ida Nordgren.
She is further survived by her sister, Sharon Doers of Chippewa Falls, sister-in-law, Phyllis Grohn of Eau Claire, sisters-in-law, Cecilia Wahl, Marge Seffernick of Seattle, Bernadine and George Jackson of Cadott, Nila McQuary of Commerce, TX.
She is preceded of death by her spouse, Joseph A. Gilles, her parents, Walter and Christine Grohn, in-laws, Joseph and Bernice Gilles, brother, Clifford Grohn, sister-in-law, Betty Grohn, brother in-law, Darrell Doers, in-laws, Ray and Arlene Nelson, Howard and Olga Gilles, Jentof Wahl, William Seffernick, Bernard and Bernadine Gilles, John McQuary.
Mary would like to thank Lisa and JuliAnne, RN from Heartland Hospice and all the nurses who kept her comfortable for the last few months.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 23th at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Boyd with Rev. Raymond Bell Officiating.
Interment will in St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Edson following the Service.
Visitations will be held from 5-7 pm on Monday, April 22rd at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Boyd, WI. and one hour before funeral services Tuesday at the church.
Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott is handling arrangements.
Mary requests that memorials be given to St. Peters Lutheran Church, Boyd.