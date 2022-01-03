Mary Hill, 90, of Chippewa Falls and formerly of Fairchild, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021. For the past 6 years Mary had enjoyed her stay at Comforts of Home in Chippewa Falls.
Mary was born May 7, 1931, in High Point, North Carolina, to Ernest and Edna (Manus) Smith. She was united in marriage to Jerry Hill on April 9, 1955, in High Point. The couple moved to Fairchild in 1966, where Mary was employed as a CNA at the Fairchild Nursing Home and also worked at the Fairchild Library. In 1995 the couple moved to their home in Chippewa Falls. Mary had a tremendous love for the family and her Lord and Savior. She always looked forward to attending Hope Gospel Light House when it was it was available to her in Chippewa Falls. Over the years she tended to her large gardens and enjoyed sewing. Family and friends will always remember Mary by her warm smiles and loving hugs.
Mary will be dearly missed by her 3 daughters, Earlene (Marvin) Kopp of Humbird, Estelle (Glen) Robinson of Chippewa Falls, and Tidy Hill (Ray Mower) all of Chippewa Falls; 6 grandchildren, Bethany (Justin) Clark- Bobbie Jo (Chris) Gillett, Mary (Jason) Kloss, Rachael (David) Roen, Adam Kopp, Kathy (Don) Laufenberg; 17 great grandchildren, Skyelar, Hunter and Rafe Clark, Tyler (Maggie) and Bailey Gillette, Trei, Taylor, Nathaniel, Quinten, Aaron, Kenny and Patty Kloss, Kaden and Karter Roen, Aiden, Treyton Laufenberg and Brittani Hoff; 2 great great grandchildren, Violet and Nora Jade; and sister Louise Walter of High Point, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Edna; husband Jerry on Sept. 14, 2009; and brother Gene Smith.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Burial will be at a later date in the Mentor Cemetery in Humbird.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.