Mary H. Jacobs, age 80, of Eau Claire, WI died comfortably at Dove Healthcare West on Friday, September 27, 2019 due to severe heart failure.
Mary was born in Manistique, Michigan and spent most of her childhood in Manitowoc, WI. Mary’s father left the home shortly after his return from World War II. Mary, her mother, Josephine, and brother, John, became a close support system for each other during those years. Their cousin, Patrick, was frequently at their home and Mary liked to tag along with the two “big boys”. When Mary’s maternal grandmother died, her grandpa joined their home and when he became ill, her Aunt Lucy moved in to help. Mary loved having both additions to the family and they remained with them until their death.
After graduating from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Madison as an RN, she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital for many years. In 1978, she moved to Minneapolis/St Paul, MN working there for a few years before moving to Eau Claire in 1981. Mary worked in long term care facilities and at Sacred Heart Hospital until her retirement in 2005.
Mary loved to travel making many trips abroad and at home in the US, frequently with her good friend, Kathy. All Mary’s friends loved to spend time with her and enjoyed her warm personality and wonderful sense of humor. She was an avid reader and spent some time with needlework and quilting projects. She always visited her brother and his family when she could and often went home to Manitowoc to visit her mother and aunt. Her mother, Josephine, came to live with Mary for a number of years before she died. Mary loved all animals — especially dogs and cats and supported animal rescue associations. She touched many lives during her years with us and will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her brother, John (Sharon) Jacobs; nieces and nephews, Mike Jacobs, Sandy (Bob) Meller and Barb (Eric) Paulson; great nieces and nephews, Megan Meller, Kaitlyn Paulson, Mat (Trisha) Meller and their son, Albie, Jacob Paulson, and Noah Meller; cousin, Patrick McKeough; good friends and housemates, Kathy Mosack and Sue Gallagher (and her children); and other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Jacobs; father, Bernard Jacobs; two infant sisters, Barbara and Joanne Jacobs; aunt, Lucy Dufek; and her grandparents.
We would like to express our appreciation to all of the physicians and other health care staff who worked hard to help Mary and keep her comfortable during her long illness. Special thanks go to the staff of Sacred Heart Hospital who cared for Mary, and both the Rehabilitation Unit and the Reflections Unit staff at Dove Healthcare West. Her care has been exceptional and the kindness to her and her loved ones is greatly appreciated. We would also thank St. Joseph’s Hospice for their special care for us and for Mary during the last few weeks of her illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Eau Claire with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass at church. A private family interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.
If so desired, memorials in memory of Mary can be sent to the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/ or to the Eau Claire County Humane Association https://www.eccha.org. To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.