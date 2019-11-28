Mary Jane Hanson (Trapp), age 93, of Eau Claire died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Mary Jane was born on February 20, 1926 to the late Roy and Thelma (Merrow) Trapp in Sparta, Wisconsin. On February 24, 1946, she married Harry A. Hanson at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and was very active with the quilters for many years.
During WWII, she worked in the navy shipyard in Bremerton, Washington and was proud to tell the story. For many years she worked for the Eau Claire School District as a cook and then in the laundry at DeLong Middle School until her retirement.
The Trapp sisters were able to take many annual vacations across the U.S., Alaska, and even to Hawaii. She enjoyed going their lake house with her children and grandchildren on Chain Lake for many, many years.
She is survived by her husband, Harry; children, Nancy (Jon) Hedlund and Robert (Jacqueline) Hanson; 2 granddaughters; 2 step-granddaughters; 5 great grandchildren; 4 step-great grandchildren; 1 step-great, great grandson; one sister; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her one brother and three sisters.
{p class=”Style”}A Memorial Gathering to celebrate her life will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93). A private interment will be held at a later date in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
