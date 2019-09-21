Mary Jane Jackson

Mary Jane (Fredrickson) Jackson, age 95, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, September 17 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Mary Jane was born on May 26, 1924 in Fond du Lac, Wis. to Otto and Madeleine (Du Bois) Fredrickson. She married her husband, Albert “Al”, on June 25, 1949 in Fond du Lac. They moved to Gary, Ind. and later to Milwaukee, where they raised their two sons.
She enjoyed to travel, especially to Hawaii, Florida, and Las Vegas. Likewise, she loved to visit five-star restaurants throughout the country. She was an avid reader and collector of decorative roosters of different varieties. Mary Jane and Al frequently entertained and used her great cooking skills to do so. Finally, after Al suffered a stroke, she took on the role of his primary caregiver for the remaining 16 years of his life. She did so with love and kindness, never complaining.
Mary Jane is survived by her two sons, Steve (Sue) Jackson of Eau Claire and Terry (Judy) Jackson of Queen Creek, Ariz; four grandchildren, Jessica (Ben) Bach, Sarah Jackson, Casey (Sally) Jackson and Cheryl (Josh) Jackson; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Al.
The family requests that memorials be sent in Mary Jane’s memory to the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674.
Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 23 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Private family committal service will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Friends may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.