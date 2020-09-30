Mary Jane Quarberg, age 92, of Mondovi, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hillview Assisted Living in Mondovi. She was born April 7, 1928 in Indianapolis, IN; daughter of Ralph and Iona (Leath) Beaumont.
She grew up in Greenfield, IN and worked in a jewelry store and as a telephone operator. Mary Jane moved to Florida around 1964 with her mother, whom she cared for until her passing. There she worked at a Hilton Hotel and in later years retired from a Bealls department store.
In 2008 she met Arthur Quarberg, they were married December 5, 2009 in St. Cloud, FL at the age of 81. Art and Mary Jane returned to Wisconsin to Art’s farm in Modena in 2010. After Art’s passing in 2013, Mary Jane moved to Mondovi. In April of 2019 she moved into Hillview Assisted Living until her passing.
She is survived by her cousins, Michael J. Beaumont, Jan Hemelgarn, Tina Burke, Teresa Eads all from Indiana. Mary Jane is also survived by Arthur’s family, sister-in-law Junice Bender, Carol Belongia, Paul (Mary) Quarberg, Jim Quarberg, Susan (Tom) Swanson, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Hillview Assisted Living and Mayo Hospice for their loving care of Mary Jane.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Modena Cemetery with Chaplain Gary Preston officiating. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, WI is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com