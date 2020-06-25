Mary Jane (Hitz) Schleusner, age 84, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
She was born January 6, 1936 in the Township of Lucas, Dunn Co. WI and lived most of her life in the Township of Sherman on the family farm.
Mary loved to sew, crochet tablecloths and tend to her tulips, tree lilies and peonies.
Whenever she needed help her grandson Daniel Schleusner was always willing to help her. When her grandson Steve Plemon called, it meant a trip to the casino. Her grandson Richard Schleusner was her best friend and they depended on each other. She was the mother he never had. The rock they both needed.
Mary is survived by her children, Judy (Steve) Wieland, Marian Schleusner, Donald (Bonnie) Schleusner, Adeline (Ken) Holmberg, Tom (Chris) Schleusner; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, three brothers, one sister, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a very special friend Howard Steinki, her parents, three brothers, three sisters and her husband Loren.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Health System nurses and Dr. Unar for their loving care.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date, for the immediate family. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
