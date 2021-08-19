Mary Jo (Hovland) Gallagher, age 79, of Crystal River, FL, died peacefully on July 22, 2021, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, Florida.
Mary Jo was born on June 20, 1942, to Ralph and Irene (Ausman)Hovland in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Her nursing career began at St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota. She left nursing to pursue a new profession as an international flight attendant for TWA, allowing her to travel the world. Mary Jo kept her nursing license current and when she retired from TWA, she served as an RN in Vermont and Florida.
Mary Jo was a guiding light in our family. She will be remembered for her caring, generosity, and thoughtfulness through her volunteer work. Mary Jo was a fabulous chef. She loved entertaining and cooked many gourmet meals for family and friends at her homes in Florida and Vermont. Mary Jo enjoyed taking beautiful photos and creating cards with her dear friend, Pauldra. She loved all animals, especially her cat — Daisy.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband Joseph Gallagher of 53 years. She was the bonus mom to Jacqui (Maynard) Gallagher and Jay Gallagher, all of New Hampshire. She is also survived by her cherished twin, Rose Ann Welke, niece Carrie (Scott) Gee, nephews Greg (Beth) Welke and Tony (Christy) Welke, all of Western Wisconsin.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Vitas for their tender care during this difficult time.
Due to Covid, there will be no service or gathering at this time.
For those who wish, contributions in Mary Jo’s memory can be made to the Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, FL.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Gallagher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.