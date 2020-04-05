Mary Jo Ganong, age 82, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Mary was born on April 17, 1937, to Frances and Noble Eide. She graduated from Regis Class of 1955 as co-Valedictorian. She worked three years at Wisconsin Telephone Company. Mary married Roger Ganong on July 6th, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They moved to Milwaukee after their marriage. Mary worked as an associate loan officer until starting family and returning to Eau Claire in 1970. Mary worked many part-time jobs including JC Penney Catalogue Department, Midelfort Clinic Housekeeping, and 12 years at McDonald's as opening manager. Mary and Roger were parishioners of St. James the Greater Catholic Church. Mary volunteered in both parish and school offices. Both volunteered at SonShine days for several years. Mary retired to care for her grandchildren. She enjoyed many wonderful times at their trailer on Lake Holcombe. She loved animals, especially her cats.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents; father and mother-in-law, Clarence, “Ole” and Gertrude Ganong; brothers-in-law, Ronnie and Tommy; and sister-in-law Susie.
Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Shelly), David (Holly), and Anne Martenson; grandchildren Ali, Erica, Melissa (Scott), Lindsay, Ashley, Tyler (Shelby), Mitchell, Miranda, and Jordan (Natasha); and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Austin, Landon, Macy, and Kayden.
Special thanks to the Emergency and 6th floor nursing staff at Sacred Heart Hospital and to Dan Martenson for his love and devotion to Mary.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary Jo’s name to the Eau Claire Humane Society, 3900 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
A private internment will be taking place at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington, WI. In the interest of public health, we are postponing the visitation and funeral at this time due to the coronavirus. It is our sincere desire to limit the exposure of the illness to our family and our community. Thank you for your understanding and please know that the family of Mary Jo appreciates your cooperation for the good of us all.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.