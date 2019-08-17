Mary Jo Iadarola, 72, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away on June 8. Mary Jo Larson was born Jan. 22, 1947 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Her parents Marshall and Chloe (Skamser) Larson were lifelong residents of Eau Claire. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1965.
Mary loved the outdoors. She was always happy gardening and filling her many bird feeders. Known for her hospitality, she enjoyed cooking for family and friends, decorating, and making her home a place of beauty and peace. Mary is survived by her loving husband Joe Iadarola; son Derek (Alexandra) Hall; daughter Dana Spencer; sister Sue (Barry) Bernicke; brothers Mark (Darlene) Larson, Robert Larson, James (Jayne) Larson and John Larson; three grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Marshall and Chloe (Skamser) Larson and sister Janet Gelein.
Mary Jo will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed.