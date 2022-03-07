Mary Louise (Grutt) Johnson passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at home.
Mary was born on October 24, 1932, in Menomonie, WI to Alfred and Grace (Keck) Grutt. She married Garland Johnson at the First Evangelical United Brethren Church on June 30, 1950. To this union three children were born — Bonnie, James and Cynthia.
Mary loved sewing, crocheting and counted cross stitch for family and friends. She and Garland spent many weekends attending stock car races, as well as many vacations throughout the United States. She took great enjoyment caring for and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren over the years. Her family was of greatest importance to her.
Mary is survived by her husband Garland, two daughters, Bonnie (Rob) Scheel and Cynthia Anderson; son, James (Diann) Johnson; eight grandchildren Ryan (Tina) Cook, Randy Cook, Kati Joki, James (Bonnie) Johnson, Jr., Jeremie Johnson, Brennen (Chris) Nelson, Manda Link, Bret Severson; fourteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law Clifford (Patti) Johnson and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Grace Grutt, a sister, and granddaughter Kathryn LeAnn.
The family wants to thank the staff of Mayo Hospice, especially Shannon, Michelle and Lisa for their kindness and support throughout Mom’s short illness.
A memorial service is planned for a later day. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is providing support and assistance to the family.