February 26, 1947 – March 8, 2022
This beautiful soul passed from our world to another on an ordinary day in March. Mary had an adventurous spirit. She lived life on her own terms. And it was anything but ordinary.
Born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Mary was the second daughter of Joyce and Revelle (Dick) Boehlke. She was an avid reader and straight A student. She graduated from North High School in 1965. After high school she attended college at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She married Craig Gilbert in 1969 and had two beautiful daughters, Julie and Nancy Jo.
In 1978 Mary married David Banovich. Dave’s job on major construction projects took them to many places, some of them exotic. For three years they lived in Panama while Dave worked on construction of the Panama Canal. The family also lived in Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas. Mary worked as a legal secretary for several years at a prestigious law firm in downtown Houston, living in the Pasedena suburb where her two daughters attended grade school.
Later in life Mary married Lee Chamberlain, a classmate and Alaskan bush pilot. She moved to McGrath, Alaska, a rugged land only accessible by air or water. Provision shopping was a once a month two-hour light plane ride with husband Lee at the controls. Mary also experienced Alaska by hunting moose and canning the meat for winter supply. After Alaska she moved back to Eau Claire to be closer to family.
Mary was a realist. Her broad knowledge of cultures gave her a unique world view. She lived life with an open mind and a sense of humor. Her adventures were not skydiving or zip lining, but everyday life. She survived an assault, a stabbing and cancer. She loved to sing and dance to Neil Diamond and Roy Orbison. Reading was a lifelong passion. Her favorite book was “Away from Home; Letters to My Family,” written by Lillian Carter while she served with the Peace Corps in Africa. She also had a whimsical side, spending many hours in her “fairy garden” at home. Mary’s wealth was in the vivid tapestry of her life experiences. From high rises to the Arctic wilderness, they were indeed enough to fill several lives.
Mary is survived by two sisters, Janet (Clarence) Hadt and Nancy (Gary) Ellis, both of Eau Claire WI; a brother, Bill (Laurie) Boehlke of Madison, WI; her daughters Julie Rhode of Oregon State, and Nancy Jo (Wesley) Kennedy of Arkansas; two grandchildren, Sunny Rhode and Julius Rhode of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce and Revelle (Dick) Boehlke, and husbands Craig Gilbert and David Banovich. Mary donated her body to the Mayo Clinic Body Donation Program.
We love and miss you, Mary! Rest in peace.