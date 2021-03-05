Mary E. Kasten, 71, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie, WI, while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
She was born August 1, 1949, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Greening) Connolly. Mary graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and married Richard E. Kasten on March 27, 1971, at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Mary raised her children for a good part of her life before going to work in the dietary department of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, from which she retired. Her hobbies included playing bingo at St Mary’s, TV gameshows, camping at O’Neil Creek, fishing, reading. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her pup Mirra.
She is survived by her beloved children, Richard M (Kim Prosecky) Kasten of Chippewa Falls, Robert J. Kasten of Eau Claire, Sarah M. Kasten of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Logan & Chelsea Kasten of Kaukauna, WI, Nikki Kasten of Arcadia, WI, and Noah & Dominic Kasten of Eau Claire; sister, Faye; three brothers, Mike, Jeff, and Dan; and by two nieces, Nicole Davey and Stacey Davis.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; brother, Robert Connolly; and her sister, Jennifer Connolly.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, located at 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum). Face masks are required while inside the facility.
To express condolences online, please visit www.chipppewavalleycremation.com.