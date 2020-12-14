Mary E. Labs, age 85 of Menomonie, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Mary was born on May 2nd, 1935 in Menomonie to Herman and Elizabeth (McCurtain) Holzhueter.
She attended Blodgett Grade School and Menomonie High School. She married Robert Labs on January 12th, 1956. They lived all their life in Menomonie with the exception of three years in Abbotsford, WI.
After graduating from high school, she was a secretary at Stout State College (UW Stout) and at Abbotsford Elementary School.
She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and Women of St. Paul’s.
Mary was a member of the Blodgett 4-H Club and in later years served as project and general leader. She was also a member of the Palmer Homemakers Club (Dunn Co. HCE).
Family and friends were important as well as activities of music, quilting, gardening and walking.
Mary is survived by her four children, Lori (Steve Nelson) Labs Lakeville, MN; Linda (Mark) Kok Sierra Vista, AZ; David (Karen) Labs and Sarah (John) Kinnard, Menomonie, WI; three grandchildren, Joel Maas, River Falls, WI, Jason Labs, and Erica Kinnard, Menomonie, WI; two step-grandsons, Ryan Smith and Luke (Chelsa) Smith; great-granddaughters Makayla and Kendra Maas, sister Ann Holzhueter, Walnut Creek, CA and many nieces and nephews and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Elizabeth Holzhueter, husband Robert Labs, brother Douglas Holzhueter, and sister Lois Siler.
Private Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed to Olson Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
