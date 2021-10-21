Mary Catherine “Cass” (Geoghegan) Lamb, age 72, of Eau Claire, Wis., passed away on October 16, 2021 at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Tough, resilient, positive, loving, wise, open and a joy to be with, Cass lived an exemplary life that was far too short for someone so special to so many.
The first born of six children, Mary Catherine, or “Cass” as she was known, was born on July 12, 1949, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of John and Jane Geoghegan. In short order, Cass became her mother’s assistant, a role she took seriously and joyfully, essentially helping to raise three brothers and two sisters.
At a young age, Cass wrote her family’s story in an essay for school. She wrote that her parents married, and then had “the lovely Mary Catherine and five other kids.” Since then, her family has affectionately referred to her as “The Lovely” and Cass lived up to that name. Cass was joyful, good natured and funny. There was always a great deal of activity, news and discussion when Cass was around. And laughter, always and especially laughter. Cass was an excellent conversationalist and an even better listener.
Cass graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a Bachelor of Arts in education with an emphasis in theater and speech and later earned her Master of Education specializing in reading and literacy. After college, Cass accepted a copywriter position with WEAU-TV where she wrote television commercials and even starred in a few advertisements. From there, Cass built her teaching career, first as an English teacher at Arkansas (Wis.) High School and later as a Reading Specialist at DeLong Middle School where she enjoyed the final 30 plus years of her professional career. Cass influenced thousands of students through the classroom, drama performances and forensics. She stayed in contact with many of her students long after they graduated and built professional careers inspired by her remarkable enthusiasm, love for the spoken word, and positive reinforcement. After a fulfilling teaching career, her drive for knowledge and teaching continued. Cass traveled with family and friends through Asia, Europe and the United States, coached forensics at Memorial High School, and was an active member of the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild. All the while, Cass was the administrator for her husband, John’s, appraisal business.
Cass is survived by her husband John and her children Patrick of Turin, Italy, and Erin (Tom) Rand, Somerville, Mass. She is further survived by her father, John of Baraboo; five siblings, Tim (Judy), Seamus (Elizabeth), Anne, Patrick (Kiki) and Eileen (Bill) Sailer; sisters-in-law Betsy (Pete) Patterson and Susan (Dave) Nagle and numerous adoring nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Jane M. Allen Geoghegan and her father- and mother-in-law, Cyril and Gretta Lamb.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th Street, Eau Claire, WI. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be collected in memory of Cass for local education scholarships. Please send memorials to Royal Credit Union, 2415 Jodi Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54703 and reference “Cass Lamb Education Fund #3885.”