Mary LaRose, 83, of rural Fairchild, passed away, Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022, at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls. She was comforted knowing her family was at her side and in the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Mary Ellen LaRose, daughter of Herman and Margaret (Asmussen) Patton was born March 27, 1939, in Eau Claire. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and attended elementary and high school in Altoona.
Mary was united in marriage to Edward "Joe" LaRose on May 19, 1961, at St. Matthews in Eau Claire. The couple lived all their married life in the Fairchild area and after Joe passed away on Feb. 11, 2002, she continued to stay at home with her daughters.
Mary will be dearly missed by her 3 daughters, Dawn (Miles) Johnson, Andrea Jackson, Leslie LaRose all of Fairchild; 3 granddaughters, Amanda and Samantha Johnson, Allysa (Andrew) Kelton; 3 great granddaughters, Chloe, Mara and Lila Kelton; 2 brothers Charles Patton of Altoona, Alfred (Mary) Patton of LaCrosse; brothers and sister-in-law, John Steuding of Altoona, Damon (Barb) LaRose of Augusta; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her husband Joe, Mary is reunited with her parents, Margaret and Herman Patton; beloved daughter Robin, who passed away on Sept. 7, 2021; grandson Luke Johnson; brother Terry Patton; and sisters, Charlene Lant, Jean LaRose and Betty Ann Steuding.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the Hay Creek Cemetery, rural Fairchild