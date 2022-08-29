Mary LaRose, 83, of rural Fairchild, passed away, Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022, at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls. She was comforted knowing her family was at her side and in the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Mary Ellen LaRose, daughter of Herman and Margaret (Asmussen) Patton was born March 27, 1939, in Eau Claire.  She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and attended elementary and high school in Altoona.

