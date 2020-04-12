Mary Francis (Hoffman) Lewis, aged 84, passed away peacefully at Dove Healthcare - South Eau Claire, Wisconsin on April 4th, 2020.
Mary was born on August 18, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Frank “Nordy” and Ruth (McMillan) Hoffman. Mary moved to Chicago in 1941, where she attended St. Philip Neri Catholic School and Saint Aquinas High School. She married Richard “Dick” Lewis on April 28, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. Mary and Dick moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 1992. She was the Assistant Vice President and Bank Manager of Bank Mutual in Eau Claire. Mary retired in 2005 at the age of 70.
Preceded in death by her husband, Dick Lewis; parents, Nordy and Ruth Hoffman; and grandson, Eric Lewis. Mary is survived by her sister Patricia [Jim Welch]; her seven children: Richard [Julie Lacy], Gregory [Jayne Walerius], Cynthia [Matthew Berry], Philip, Melissa [Kevin Landorf], Courtney [Craig Madigan], and Mary [Doug Evans]; her grandchildren Christina, Mary Patt, Brittany, Michael, Grace, Fiona, and Jack; her niece Kathleen; her nephews Johnny and Jim; and her beloved friend Sara Bachand.
A mass and celebration of life will take place on a date yet to be determined. Private family burial will take place in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested any memorials to be sent to Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Mary was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Bears football fan-- GO BEARS! Mary believed that if you have a smile on your face and a positive attitude, you will always be a winner. Have a glorious day!
