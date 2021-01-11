Mary M. Lindner, age 84, of Fall Creek, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Azura Memory Care, Eau Claire.
Mary was born February 5, 1936, in Eau Claire, to the late Palmer and Magdalene (Ausman) Fletty. She attended school in Eau Claire. Mary married Richard Lindner. She worked at the former Memorex Corporation. Mary was a member of St. Raymond of Penafort Parish in Fall Creek, WI. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Brackett, WI. Mary enjoyed travelling and camping with Rich, gardening, baking and reading.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Steven Fletty of St. Paul, MN; daughter, Patrice Ann Fletty of Pittsburg, KS; grandchildren, Aaron Michael Fletty and Evan Tomas Fletty, both of St. Paul, MN; siblings, Pete Fletty, Paul (Charlie) Fletty and Cathy Olson.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, LaVonne Naser and Pat MacLaughlin; and brothers, Jerry, Dave, Tom, Joe, John, Don and LaVerne “Buster” Fletty.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at St. Raymond of Penafort Parish, E10455 Mallard Rd, Fall Creek, WI, with Father Derek Sakowski officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery, Fall Creek, WI. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distance measures are required at all times.
