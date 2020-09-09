Mary Lou Anderson, age 88, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 26, 2020, with family members close by at the Orchard Hills Assisted Living Facility.
She is survived by four daughters, Brenda Anderson-Moser of St. Paul, MN, Jane (Butch) Pecka of Eau Claire, Gail (Rick) Krahulec of Robbinsdale MN, and Patricia Lokken of Eau Claire; six grandchildren, Rachael and Brad Pecka, Michael (wife Katie), Brian and Sarah Krahulec, and John Lokken (fiancée Korianna); and soon to be great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Jean Novak, Leva Novak and Virginia Novak; as well as several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Lyle (Andy) Anderson; parents, Felix and Nora Novak; sister, Annette Lauer; brothers, Stanley, Bruce, Robert, Steve, and James Novak; brother-in-law, Wayne Lauer; sisters-in-law, Clara Novak and Doede Novak; son-in-law, Steve Moser; and Flashy 1 & 2, her much loved Boston Terriers.
She was born to Felix and Nora (Kane) Novak on a farm in rural Cadott on September 19, 1931. She graduated from Cadott High School and married Lyle Anderson, also of Cadott, on June 19, 1950. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
In their younger years, Mary Lou and Lyle were busy raising four girls, Brenda, Jane, Gail and Patti. They enjoyed family camping trips at Coon Forks and across the country. Mary Lou was very involved in her daughters’ lives and encouraged them to be active. She sewed beautiful dresses for concerts, proms, and graduations; and she ensured that each daughter had a beautiful wedding.
Mary Lou loved being a grandmother to Brad, Rachael, John, Michael, Brian, and Sarah. She sewed blankets for them, cheered them on at games, and splurged on them on birthdays and holidays.
Many former Uniroyal Tire Plant employees will remember Mary Lou as the manager of the employee salesroom where she worked for many years while raising her family. She belonged to Sacred Heart Catholic Church parish for over 60 years where she had many dear friends, especially in the St. Anne’s Society. Mary Lou was renowned for the blankets and angel food cakes she made for the annual November church bazaar.
Mary Lou was lucky and enjoyed playing bingo and a trip to the casino with family and friends. She was an avid Packers, Brewers, and Tiger Woods fan. She followed current events and enjoyed a good discussion. Mary Lou was a fabulous cook. She loved to put on a big spread and gather the family together for the holidays.
Lyle and Mary Lou enjoyed 62 wonderful years together. In their later years, they had fun going to church dinners, taking long drives, and spending time with their family. Mary Lou was a devoted wife and took good care of Lyle for many years while he was sick.
Mary Lou was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. While we are saddened by her passing, Mary Lou lived a full and long life of kindness, fun and love. We are thankful she is reunited with our dad. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Thank you to all the staff at Orchard Hills Assisted Living and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their compassionate care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 416 N. Dewey St. in Eau Claire, with Father Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire. There will be NO visitation Saturday at the church. Face coverings will be required at both the funeral home and the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
