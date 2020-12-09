The world became a darker place on Friday, Dec. 4, as Mary Lou Kaeding of Fall Creek joined her parents, Hilda and Elmer Kaeding, after a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
The eldest of Hilda and Elmer’s three children, Mary was born on Feb. 11, 1944, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1962 and was crowned Miss Eau Claire County Farm Bureau in 1969. After graduation, Mary put the work ethic she learned on her parents’ town of Lincoln farm to use as a bank teller at American National Bank, retiring 47 years later from what became Wells Fargo.
Known as the “Energizer Bunny”, Mary was always on the go and exuded happiness. She loved decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas; entertaining; dining out with her longtime partner, Steve Kaeding; getting her hair done each week; going on shopping trips with her sister and niece, Maxine and Christena O’Brien, which usually included stops at her favorite stores – Hobby Lobby, Macy’s and the former Pier One Imports; and spending time with friends and family, including her furry, four-legged “great nephews”. She also loved looking her best, having fun and driving fast cars; and yes, she was known to bat her eyelashes on occasion to get out of a speeding ticket.
Mary is survived by her longtime partner, Steve; sister, Maxine, and her children, Christena (Jeff Jepson) and Steve (Ashley) O’Brien; and brother John (Janice), their children, Joel (Heather), Jamie (Shawnda), Jayson (Missy) and Josh (Sarah) and their 10 grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her aunt, Arlie Ruchotzke, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Hilda Kaeding; grandparents, Rudolph and Theresa Kaeding and Gustav and Ottilia Ruchotzke; aunts and uncles; and fiance, Jerry Irwin.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, funeral services will be limited to immediate family members, but a public graveside service is planned at noon Saturday, Dec. 12, at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary’s name can be made to the St. James Trinity Lutheran Church furnace fund or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Mary’s family would like to thank the doctors and medical staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for their care and compassion.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Altoona, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.