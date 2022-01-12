Mary A. Lund, favorably known as GG and Granny, age 86, was called into the arms of the Lord on January 7, 2022. She was able to pass at her home in Eau Claire, WI, surrounded by her loved ones. Oh, the celebration that followed, I’m sure, was an epic one.
Mary was born on March 6th, 1935, in Eau Claire to Lawrence and Edith (Severson) Stearns. She grew up in Eau Claire, graduating from Regis High School. She went on to pursue a nursing career, graduating from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Wausau, WI. Mary worked at Sacred Heart Hospital, as well as being an industrial nurse for several years. On July 11, 1959, Mary married Romaine C. Lund. Together they raised four children. He passed away in 1998.
Mary loved doing her ceramics and painting. She also learned to love camping and went on many camping trips with her family throughout the years. Mary was extremely close with her siblings and remained so throughout her life.
Mary is survived by two children, James (Mary Kay) and Linda (Kim); grandchildren, Trish, April, Christina and Jessica Lund, and Jordan (Sydney) and Rachel Mason; great-grandchildren, Jason Stanfield, Aubrie Turner, LaDiamond Maddox, DJ Howard, Kynzilee and Zylin Johnson, and Oliver Mason; her siblings, Betty Nelson and Ted (Barb) Stearns; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Romaine; her sons, Michael and Kurt; siblings Larry, Annette, Robert, Janet, Edith Marie and Margaret; as well as in-laws.
A special thank you to Colleen Smith, Sue Riley and Rachel Mason for making her last hours so full of love and compassion. Until we meet again, “night night sweet cheeks.”
A visitation for Mary will be held at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, West Chapel, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Bob Chittendon officiating. The family requests that masks are worn, whether or not an individual is vaccinated, if attending. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gormsrud-Linn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Mary’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Lund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.