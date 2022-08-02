Mary Louise Lunde, age 89, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital. She was born April 15, 1933, on the family farm outside Stoughton, Wisconsin the daughter of Thrond and Mildred (Onsrud) Holtan. She was the middle child with an older sister, Barbara and a younger brother, David. Mary enjoyed a loving home growing up that shaped her into an amazing kind and loving person.
Mary attended Stoughton High School. She was a member of a close group of friends that included her high school sweetheart and future husband, Duane Lunde. Several of the other group members also married and the group remained treasured friends throughout their lives. Shortly after graduating from high school, she and Duane were married on November 29, 1952.
After graduating from high school, Mary worked as a secretary for Ohio Chemical and Surgical Equipment Company in Madison, WI. She later worked as a teller at Stoughton State Bank. When Duane was drafted, she followed him to Fort Belvoir. While in Virginia, Mary worked as a secretary in the Research Division of Fort Belvoir. There she was given commendations for her exemplary work. On their time off, Duane and Mary enjoyed picnics along the Potomac River with friends. Their picnics often included a spiked watermelon.
Upon Duane’s retirement from the Army, they moved to Milwaukee, WI. Mary worked for IBM as a keypunch operator until they decided to begin a family and move to Waukesha, WI. In 1965, they adopted their daughter, Nanette and their son, Todd in 1966. Mary enjoyed being a wife, mother, and homemaker until both the children were in school. She then worked as a teacher’s aide for the Waukesha Public Schools.
In 1976, the family moved to Altoona, WI. Mary worked in retail sales and management for H.C. Prange’s and later for Younker’s Department Store. She continued to work full-time even after retirement for an educational seminar company.
In 1996, Grandma Mary began spoiling first grandson, Colin Coubal and in 1999, her granddaughter, Kyra Coubal. They were always her pride and joy. She loved to take them on “dates” that included a day of fun and usually a McDonald’s happy meal. Mary continued enjoying her time with her grandchildren even after they were grown. She especially loved baking them her famous banana bread.
Throughout her life, Mary loved to travel and did so often with Duane, her family, and cherished friends. Mary played golf on a woman’s league for many years. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and 500. She continued to play cards monthly with a special group of ladies until she passed.
Mary’s smile and laugh were infectious. She was always kind and generous. She loved making others happy.
She is survived by her husband Duane; her daughter, Nanette (Jay) Coubal of Chippewa Falls; her son, Todd Lunde of Eau Claire; a grandson, Colin Coubal; her granddaughter, Kyra Coubal; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mary is proceeded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara Johnson; and her brother, David Holtan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave, in Eau Claire. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until the time of services. A luncheon at the church will follow services. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
