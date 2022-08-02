Mary Louise Lunde, age 89, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital. She was born April 15, 1933, on the family farm outside Stoughton, Wisconsin the daughter of Thrond and Mildred (Onsrud) Holtan. She was the middle child with an older sister, Barbara and a younger brother, David. Mary enjoyed a loving home growing up that shaped her into an amazing kind and loving person.

Mary attended Stoughton High School. She was a member of a close group of friends that included her high school sweetheart and future husband, Duane Lunde. Several of the other group members also married and the group remained treasured friends throughout their lives. Shortly after graduating from high school, she and Duane were married on November 29, 1952.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Lunde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you