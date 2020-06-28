Mary A. McMartin, 73 of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Our House in Eau Claire.
Mary was born on July 31, 1946 to Arthur and Joyce (Gustafson) Johnson in Eau Claire, WI. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1964. Mary worked at Uniroyal for 27 years. She married Curtis McMartin on July 9, 1991 in Eau Claire, WI. Mary loved horses and Studebakers.
Mary is survived by her husband, Curtis McMartin of Eau Claire; daughter, Kelly Abraham of Chippewa Falls, WI; grandson, Kyle Abraham of Chippewa Falls, WI; and sister, Barbara Olson of Chippewa Falls.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Richard Arthur Johnson.
Due to Mary’s wishes, no services will be held. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.