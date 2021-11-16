Mary Loris Mills, age 81, of Eau Claire, formally of Owen, passed away on October, 26, 2021 at the Bee Hive Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in Eau Claire, WI. The family would like to thank the staff at both the Bee Hive and Moment’s Hospice for the exceptional care she received.
Mary Loris was born on October 30, 1939 in Medford, WI to John and Joanne (Zurawski) Lesneski. She was a 1957 graduate of Owen Withee High School and Spencerian College. She was united in marriage to Arlyn Mills on August, 19, 1961 in Owen WI. Mary Loris held a number of Bookkeeping roles and took great pride in knowing things were done right. Her time as Office Manager at Midway Chev Pontiac brought her great joy.
Mary Loris loved to travel and experience different cultures. A trip to Poland to research her heritage and a Mediterranean cruise to celebrate her 50th anniversary with family were two of her favorites. As a devout catholic, she found great comfort in her faith and was very active in church activities. She also had a love for animals. She grew up on a hobby farm. There was rarely a time she didn’t have a dog by her side, or on her lap. Mary Loris loved baseball. Every season included attending Spring training games and trips to Milwaukee to watch her Brewers. She loved her grandchildren. She was very proud of them and enjoyed celebrating their special events. She will be missed greatly.
Mary Loris is survived by her loving husband of 60 years; Arlyn of Eau Claire; her children Suzanne Mills Rittmann of Burnsville and David Mills of Milwaukee; six grandchildren; Megan, Eric, Michael and Emma Mills Rittmann and David and Sarah Mills. She is further survived by her brother Roger Lesneski of Ashland, and other nieces, nephews and friends.
A private memorial service was held at the Riverside Cemetery in Withee, WI for the immediate family. Maurina–Schilling funeral home of Owen was entrusted with the arrangements. The family respectfully asks that any memorials be directed to the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association.
