Mary Shannon Mullowney, age 77, went peacefully into the Lord’s arms on June 9, 2021.
Mary was born on December 23, 1943 to Jack and Margaret Mullowney in Camp Douglas, WI. She was the youngest of three children.
Mary was many things to many people. Her love for adventure and activity was unmatched. She was up for anything, anytime and experiences were something she continually created and provided for others. Mary was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend. Her love of life, positivity and joy left a lasting impression on everyone she encountered. Mary was an accomplished golfer, traveling far and wide to find the most challenging courses. She loved sports, playing and watching, especially the Packers, Badgers, and Minnesota Wild. You could always count on her to offer a $1 bet on whichever game was on. Mary was an extensive traveler and really got her feet wet working as a tour guide for Holiday Travel. She touched many lives while ensuring her clients experienced their dream vacations. Mary’s time at the St. Paul Convention and Visitors Bureau was certainly a highlight. She truly enjoyed the people she worked with and was energized by what would exhaust many. When not on the golf course, Mary could be found playing Dominoes or Majong with the girls, at the arboretum (she loved brilliantly colored flowers), with her children and grandchildren, or traveling with friends. “Grandma Bubbles” prided herself in being at every school and sporting event for her granddaughters who lived near, and creating opportunities to spend time with those who lived afar.
Mary will be missed by many, especially her children Craig Clumpner (Colorado Springs, CO) Shannon Bignell (Menomonie, WI) and Darren Clumpner (Portland, OR) and grandchildren Sam, Ryan, and Charlotte Clumpner, and Delaney and Teagan Bignell. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Patricia Ristow, brother-in-law, Bob Ristow, her brother, John Mullowney, and sister-in-law Donna Mullowney, and nephew Danny Mullowney.
A service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, June 13 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, Wisconsin, with a visitation to follow until 4pm. Memorials can be made directly to the Michael J. Fox Foundation @ Michaeljfox.org.