Mary Ann Potts, 75 of Independence, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire with family by her side.
Mary was born on January 20, 1946, in Eau Claire to Walter and Elenore (Johnson) Williamson. She attended Eau Claire Senior High, Class of 1964.
Her favorite things to do were to go camping, cook a meal from scratch and was quite talented with a needle and thread.
Mary is survived by her significant other of 31 years, Raymond “Bud” Manka; daughter, Roberta “Bobi” (Al) Hembd Sr. of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Mackenzi (Charles) Prochnow, Brianna Bungartz both of Eau Claire, Alan Jr. (fiancé Michelle) and Cody (significant other Chelsea) of Rice Lake; her precious great grandchildren, Blake, Baylee, Braxten, Axyton and baby Jaymeson due in Nov.; sisters, Rose Glanville of Shell Rock, IA and Shirley (Don) Webber Chippewa Falls; brothers, Joe (Carolyn) Williamson of Chippewa Falls and Jerry (Shelly) Williamson of Augusta; very special niece, Kristi of Eau Claire; and her best friend, Jennifer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Chuck and a sister, Karen.
Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no funeral services held. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
