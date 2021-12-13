Mary Louise Rindal, 84, of Osseo, WI passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at Dove Health Care Center, Osseo, WI. Mary was born June 12, 1937 to Ralph and Josephine Herman in Osseo, WI.
Mary married the love of her life, Joseph Rindal of Strum, WI on August 24, 1955 in Osseo, WI. After Mary and Joe were married, she moved to the Rindal family farm in rural Strum where they raised 4 children, one daughter and three sons. Along with farming, Mary worked as a CNA at the nursing home in Osseo and later in Strum.
Mary enjoyed reading, Hardanger embroidery, being on the farm and spending time with her children. She had a big, kind heart and loved animals. She treated everyone with dignity and respect.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Joe, her children, Luther (Connie) Rindal of Strum, WI, Robin (Tammy Peterson) Rindal of Strum, WI, and Peter (Mary Jo) Rindal of Eau Claire, WI, sister-in-law, Norma Pire of Eau Claire, WI, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, beloved daughter, Laurie Rindal, father and mother-in-law, Michael (Hanna) Rindal, brother and sister-in-law Elmer (Leona) Herman, sisters and brother-in-laws Arlene (Mike) Freng and Janice (Merle) Bruhn, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Irwin Pire, Vic (Marion) Rindal, Edwin (Ardith) Rindal.
To honor Mary’s wishes, a private service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 for immediate family with burial following at the Strum Cemetery.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
