Mary Jean (Derouin) Risen, 95, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Jean Risen was born March 14, 1927 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Louis and Alice (Manke) Derouin. She grew up on Grand Avenue and enjoyed Half Moon Lake and attending many baseball games at Carson Park. Mary graduated from St. Patrick’s High School as a class Valedictorian in 1945. Instead of accepting a full scholarship to Eau Claire Teacher’s College, she went to work at Nagel Hart Tractor and Equipment to help support her widowed mother. Mary married Roger M. Risen on April 22, 1950 at St. Patrick’s Church by Fr. John Paul, who later became the bishop of the La Crosse Diocese. Together Roger and Mary raised five children.
Mary and Roger were active members of St. James the Greater Catholic parish in Eau Claire since 1953. Mary was an active member of the St. James Rosary Confraternity. She volunteered in many ways at the church and St. James School. Mary and Roger were also members of St. James Pioneer Club taking various trips to plays and The Milwaukee Brewers baseball games. Roger and Mary had many friends in the neighborhood and got together often to play cards. Mary and Roger enjoyed traveling to California, Washington D.C., Branson, Missouri, and Canada. They belonged to a couples bowling league for 11 years.
Mary is survived by: her husband of 72 years, Roger; five children, Linda (Curt) Campeau, Roger L. (Sue) Risen, Barbara (Thomas) Kemper, Robert (Beth) Risen, and Thomas (Julie) Risen; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Doris Bell, and many nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Clyde (Arlys) Derouin, LaVerne (Rosemary) Derouin, and Francis (Toni) Derouin; her sister, Alice (Dennis) Shaw; niece, Susan Derouin; and nephew, David Derouin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. James the Greater Catholic Church with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services are assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with Mary’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
