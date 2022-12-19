Mary Schlegel was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, community volunteer and loving friend. She left this world on December 16 at the age of 77.

She was born to Harry and Margaret Dalheimer on December 15, 1945, in Eau Claire, WI. She graduated from Regis High School in 1964. She married the love of her life, Roger Schlegel, on January 21, 1967, at St. Patrick’s Church. Together, they raised two children, Mark and Christine. Mary was an only child, but treated her many cousins, friends, and Beta Sigma Phi sorority sisters as close family members.

