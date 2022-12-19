Mary Schlegel was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, community volunteer and loving friend. She left this world on December 16 at the age of 77.
She was born to Harry and Margaret Dalheimer on December 15, 1945, in Eau Claire, WI. She graduated from Regis High School in 1964. She married the love of her life, Roger Schlegel, on January 21, 1967, at St. Patrick’s Church. Together, they raised two children, Mark and Christine. Mary was an only child, but treated her many cousins, friends, and Beta Sigma Phi sorority sisters as close family members.
Mary was a stay-at-home mom in the early years of her children’s lives and supported her husband in his career with moves to Milwaukee, Eau Claire, Amery, WI, Fairmont, MN, back to Eau Claire and eventually to Tomahawk, WI where she and Roger purchased Heritage Chevrolet in 1996. During these years, she worked as a bank teller at First Financial Bank and Charter Bank in Eau Claire and then in the office at Heritage Chevrolet until her retirement a few months ago.
Mary’s life centered on her faith, her family and helping others. She loved spending time in the kitchen baking cookies and other treats, talking and making friends with anyone she met, delivering cookies to neighbors, friends and shut-ins, spending time with her beloved grandchildren and volunteering for many causes to make her community better. In Tomahawk, she was known as Grandma Mary at St. Mary’s School and as a longtime Ambassador at the Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce serving burgers at the Venison Feed and cookies for the holiday parade. Mary received the Spirit Award from the Tomahawk Chamber in 2019. She was also on the first Board of Directors at Kinship and was a former member of the Police and Fire Commission. In her later years, Mary loved taking trips with Roger as part of the Headwaters Corvette Club.
Mary had a strong faith and involvement in her church was a focal point of in her life. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Church where she was a lector and Eucharistic Minister for many years.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws August and Marion Schlegel. She is survived by her husband, Roger, of almost 56 years and son Mark (Tracy Johnson) and daughter, Christine (Kevin) Brown, grandchildren Marlena and Mason Schlegel and Keagan, Connor and Kellen Brown, and daughter-in-law Michele McKenna.
Visitation will be at Krueger Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, from 4:00PM the time of vigil service at 6:30PM. Visitation will continue on Thursday, December 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 10:00AM in Tomahawk until the time of service at 11:00AM. Deacon Dave Bablick of St. Mary’s and Pastor Susan Christian of Grace Lutheran will officiate. A graveside service for immediate family will take place at a later date by Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with internment at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Mary’s name to Kinship of Tomahawk, www.kinshiptomahawk.org, PO Box 653, Tomahawk, WI 54487.
The Family would like to thank Senior Hearts Home Care for all the support and care they gave to Mary.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Schlegel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.