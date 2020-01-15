Saxon, WI – Mary (Loreti) Sears passed away peacefully at Grandview Hospital in Ironwood, MI, on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Despite all the physical problems Mary dealt with throughout her life, she never lost her fighting spirit and sense of humor. She loved to make people laugh. To know Mary was to know she was unapologetically herself.
Mary was born in Ironwood on September 4, 1955, to Alessio and Frances (Champagne) Loreti. She graduated from J E Murphy High School, Hurley, in 1973 and then attended the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical Institute in Superior, Wis. She worked at Johnson’s Music Store in Ironwood before moving to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where she was employed as an accountant.
She married Dave Sears, the “love of her life” on October 19, 1991. The wedding foretold how important a role the “fur babies…the boys…all the dogs” would have in their lives as “Bonjo” was the ring bearer. After Dave’s retirement, they moved from Eau Claire to his hometown of Saxon.
Mary loved her friends, her family, and her current “boys” (Blackie, Bopper, and Blaze). Although she could not have children of her own, she often thanked her brothers and sister for having children for her to love as if they were her own. She never missed a birthday remembrance for her nieces and nephews. One of her favorite activities was playing the internet game, Farm Town. She often stayed up well into the early hours of the morning playing with friends from all over the world. Friends, young and old, and from all stages of her life continued to be important throughout her entire life and she did her best to keep in touch, no matter where they lived. A few days before Christmas, Mary posted: “Cherish every moment and every person in your life, because you never know when it will be the last time you see someone.”
In addition to friends and family, Mary was passionate about the Green Bay Packers and the Hurley Midgets.
Mary was preceded in death by her father and mother, Alessio and Frances Loreti, spouse David Sears, and grand-nephew Alessio David Valencia. She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Thomas) Henrich (Green Bay, WI) and her brothers Frank Loreti (Rhinelander, WI), Gregory (Mary Grace) Loreti (Ironwood, MI), and James (Tami) Loreti of (Suamico, WI). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Memorials can be made to Hope Animal Shelter (Ironwood, MI) in her name or to a charity of your choice.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.