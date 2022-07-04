Our dear mother, Mary Seaton, 71, from Eau Claire, WI, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Mary enjoyed loving on her grandchildren, gardening, quilting at Trinity Lutheran Church, spending time with her friends, shopping for holiday decorations, and that second cup of coffee. She was soft hearted, caring, giving, and compassionate.
Survivors include her three children Gerry (Melissa) Murphy, Joseph Seaton, and Julie (Gary) Gerardi; mother-in-law Nancy Seaton and sister-in-law Melissa Seaton; her cherished grandchildren Brayden, Brennen, and Bronsen Murphy as well as Bella, Alessandra, and Luca Gerardi. Also, special friends who will always be family; Sheila Running, Jean Maijala, Katie Jakober, Nicci Stafford and Max Blazel.
Mary is reunited in Heaven with her mother and father, Stephanie and Peter Micek, husbands Gary Murphy and McKay Seaton Jr., mother-in-law Mildred Murphy, father-in-law George Murphy, and father-in-law McKay Seaton Sr., Her lifelong best friend Kathy, beloved dogs Angel and Jasmine, and many other loved ones.
If you knew Mary, her bravery, strength, and resiliency shined as a bright light, even on the darkest days. She was always there for her family, and loved being a Grandma. She will live on in all of us in many ways; every time we smell flowers, pick a green or yellow skittle, on a rainy day (which was her favorite), or when we sit down for coffee. When we encounter challenges she will be our inspiration to keep going. We will continue to look for our Mother in everyday things; remembering her smile, her embrace, and her love.
You will always be with us, and we will see you again in Heaven. We love you Mom.
Per Mary’s request, there will not be a formal service. The family will plan a small gathering to celebrate Mary’s life at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin in Altoona, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Seaton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.