mary stewart.jpeg

Mary Helen Stewart, age 79, passed away peacefully at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire, with family by her side September 13, 2022, after a brief battle with recurrent metastatic breast cancer.

Mary was born August 2, 1943, in Eau Claire, WI, to Earl and Estella (Haas) Falch. She was one of 11 siblings and grew up on a dairy farm in the Town of Seymour. She graduated from Regis High School in Eau Claire and, afterward, she worked as a receptionist at Gould. She later worked at Luther Hospital, then was the Seymour Town Clerk, and eventually worked in the Eau Claire County Treasurer’s Office where she retired after 20 years of service.

