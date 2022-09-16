Mary Helen Stewart, age 79, passed away peacefully at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire, with family by her side September 13, 2022, after a brief battle with recurrent metastatic breast cancer.
Mary was born August 2, 1943, in Eau Claire, WI, to Earl and Estella (Haas) Falch. She was one of 11 siblings and grew up on a dairy farm in the Town of Seymour. She graduated from Regis High School in Eau Claire and, afterward, she worked as a receptionist at Gould. She later worked at Luther Hospital, then was the Seymour Town Clerk, and eventually worked in the Eau Claire County Treasurer’s Office where she retired after 20 years of service.
It was during her time at Gould that Mary met and married her husband of 59 years, Richard (Dick) Stewart. They raised two sons, William (Bill) and Patrick.
Mary was an active member of her church and garden club. She loved gardening (especially hostas, and they were definitely her specialty!), scrapbooking (featured in the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram), and traveling. Over the years, she also enjoyed baking and decorating beautiful wedding cakes, jewelry making, and ceramics. For years, she had her own kiln, taught classes, and sold her pieces at craft shows. Mary was also very adventurous. She went sky diving when she was 50 and zip lining when she was 70! Mary always had a smile and a great sense of humor, and her most loved activity was spending time with family and friends.
Mary is survived by her son, Patrick (Lisa) Stewart of Rochester, MN; daughter-in-law, Shelley (Scott) Janke of Eau Claire, WI; brothers, John (Esther), Ken (Mary), Tom (Joey), Ron (Bonnie); sisters, Judy (Jerry) Luse, Bonnie (Dave) Menard, Sue (George Sprecher) Falch; grandchildren, Logan and Kennedy Stewart; Gavin, Riley, and Helen Janke; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard (Dick) Stewart; son, William (Bill) Stewart; and brothers, James Falch, Edward Falch, and Norman Falch.
The family would like to thank Dove Healthcare West and Mayo Clinic Hospice of Eau Claire, WI, for all the wonderful care, compassion, and love they gave and extended to Mary and the family during her brief stay.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701, with Fr. Francis Thadathil officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at St. Bridget's Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.