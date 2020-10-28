Mary E. Strehlau, age 92 of Elk Mound, passed away on Monday October 26, 2020 at the home of her daughter Carla, in Eau Claire, surrounded by family.
Mary was born August 24, 1928 in the Township of Menomonie to Daniel and Mayme (Brehm) Knopps. Mary grew up in the Irvington area on the farm and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1946. Mary married Arnold B. Strehlau June 3, 1948 in Stillwater, MN. Together, Mary and Arnold farmed and raised their family in the Elk Mound area. Besides farming and raising her family, Mary was employed by Parker Pen, Lange Canning Co. and at Dunn Energy Cooperative, retiring at the age of 82.
Mary was a member of the Dunn Co. Homemakers, St. Joseph Catholic Church and was active with the Parish Council of Catholic Women (P.C.C.W). Mary’s faith was an important part of her life. She also participated with her children’s 4H projects and activities. She enjoyed collecting antiques, neighborhood card club, and monthly birthday club. Mary cherished holiday meals with her family.
Mary is survived by six children; Dean (Kathie) of Mahtomedi, MN, Daniel (Doris) of Elk Mound, Margaret (Roger) Hughes of Somerset, Arnold A. Strehlau of Elk Mound, Sally (John) Thompson of Menomonie and Carla (Joseph) Sumner of Eau Claire, son-in-law, Larry Putman of Elk Mound; 16 grandchildren; Lucas, Corinna, Jeremy, Jared, Catherine, Dan Jr., Tamara, Randy, Paul, Nikki, Lauri, Paul, Brittany, David, Justin and Tyler, 31 great grandchildren; a sister, Luella (Eugene) Krumrie; a brother, Ronald (Leone) Knopps, two brothers-in-law, Gordon (Sharon) Strehlau and Stanley Huftel; a sister-in-law, Bernadine Strehlau, several nieces, nephews, and relatives. The family wants to recognize Mary’s special friends that she cherished throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 65 years, Arnold (2013), a daughter Nancy Putman (2019), a brother Jerome Knopps, a sister, Genevieve Huftel, a brother-in-law, Ervin Strehlau; sisters-in-law, Virginia (Patrick) Philen and Phyllis (LaVern) Steinke; a niece, Connie Strehlau and two nephews, Patrick Philen Jr. and Jeffrey Knopps.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday October 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in the church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the services at the church on Saturday.
