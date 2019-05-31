Mary Theresa Dietzler, 85, of Cadott, WI passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Mary was born February 14,1934 to Mary and Charles Dietzler. Mary was a life-long member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and assisted with mass when and where she could.
Mary graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in Chippewa Falls, WI. She belonged to Chorale Speaking Club and the Sodality Club. After graduation she remained in Cadott to keep house for her Dad and Brother Bernard. Mary’s favorite pastimes were following the Brewers, watching the Packers, working jigsaw puzzles, knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She also would take her niece Janet and her nephew Tom down to the Yellow River to do a little fishing. We would ride our bikes to and from the river.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Schwetz) and Charles. Siblings: Raymond (Lozamae), Helen (Leo) Plass, Margaret in infancy, Bernard, George (Anne), Peter, and brother-in-law, John Merchant.
She is survived by her brother Paul (Sylvia) Dietzler, sister Jean Merchant, and sister-in-law, Delores Dietzler. Plus 20 nieces and nephews, along with great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI. with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating.
Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery following the Service.
Visitation will be from 10:00AM until the time of Service Monday morning at the Church.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com