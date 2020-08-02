Olive M. Mary Thomas, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29 at Mayo Health in Eau Claire. Mary entered the heavens with a saddle and reins in hand; and ready for a trail ride with her husband Jerry.
Mary was born on November 10, 1931 in Elk Mound, Wisconsin, daughter of Arthur and Goldie (Shager) Lunde. She grew up a country girl, on the family farm in the Chippewa bottoms of rural Elk Mound.
Mary married Jerry Thomas on July 2, 1955 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They lived in Elk Creek Lake for 60 years. Mary worked for Shopko in Eau Claire for many years, and enjoyed her friends and co-workers; and always had some amazing stories to share.
Mary enjoyed a diverse lifetime of simple pleasures, friends, and going out to lunch (always use your coupons!). She loved horseback riding for many years with friends and family, swimming and picnics at the creek, many memorable trips around the United States and beyond with special friends. Mary’s outings with the fearsome foursome (Grace Brenden, Marian Kopp, and Sandra Solem) were legendary.
Mary’s wit and sense of humor were always a part of her personality and with her to the very end. She had so many expressions, sayings, and wisecracks; that you never knew quite what may be next.
Mary is survived by her son Steve (Marie) Thomas; grandsons Joey (Haley) Thomas and Sam Thomas.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; and husband Jerry Thomas.
The Thomas family would like to thank, and are deeply grateful for the following people and organizations for their love, compassion, and friendship with Mary:
The staff at Oak Gardens Place assisted living for providing Mary with care, laughter and friendship for four years. The congregation of Spring Brook Lutheran Church; from birth to death, her church family always shared faith, fellowship, and love. The abundance of friends over many years, who had enriched her life so much. For Jackie Briggs, who spent countless hours as a close and caring friend when Mary’s life began to change. For Donna Shager, a lifelong best friend and soul sister for 70 years. Throughout all these years, Donna and Mary were inseparable. Donna has always been a loving angel; and Mary’s life was something special with you a part of it. Thank you all.
Finally, to my Mom, Thank you for everything. You helped me explore all the opportunities that life has to offer; and I am profoundly and forever grateful.
Graveside services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Spring Brook Cemetery, town of Spring Brook with Pastor Alan Millen officiating. An outdoor public visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Please bring a chair if you plan to attend the outdoor service. Social distancing is appreciated. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Spring Brook Lutheran Church.