Mary Thompson

Mary B. Thompson, age 80, died December 22, 2019 at the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall, following a stroke.
Mary was born November 26, 1939 to Manford and Borghild Hagen of Schermerhorn. She attended Hixton High School and went to secretarial school in Omaha, NE. After school she worked in Washington, DC for a year.
Mary married Chuck Thompson on September 3, 1960. They lived in Minneapolis until 1970 when they moved back to Wisconsin and bought a dairy farm. Mary worked in insurance offices in Whitehall and later in Eau Claire when they moved there.
Mary enjoyed Saturday morning breakfast with the girls, old time music and dancing. She was a long time member of Peace Lutheran Church in Pigeon Falls.
Mary is survived by daughters Vicki (Mark) Golden and Barb (Jeff) Pamperin, and sons Mark (Gayle) Thompson and Peter (Melissa) Thompson. She has 7 grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church (13083 E Main St, Pigeon Falls, WI 54760) with Pastor John Hosmann officiating. Burial will follow at Pigeon Falls Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church on Saturday.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.