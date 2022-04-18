Mary J. Tietz, 98, of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her home with her family while under the care of Mayo Hospice.
She was born in Altoona on October 8, 1923, the daughter of Harry and Isla (Claflin) Miller. Mary graduated from Altoona High School and married George L. Tietz in Eau Claire. They raised three children together. He passed away in 2005.
Mary was an amazing mother and homemaker, raising her three kids and at the same time working as the bookkeeper for George Tietz Refrigeration Service. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, fishing at the family cottage in Chetek, and spending time with family.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Penny) Tietz of Chetek, Deborah Ward of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Kevin (Kris) Tietz, Amber (Randy) Weasler, Heidi (Dave) Smith, Wendy (Curt) Carey, Kari Harrison, Kris Spaeth, Kelly Hess, Jason Ward, Heather Martell, and Sean (Nicole) Ward; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and three great-great-great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Nancy Harrison; and son-in-law, Bill Ward; granddaughter-in-law, Vanessa Ward.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center. Private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
