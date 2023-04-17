64342b0be8946.attach_a_photo_in_jpgjpeg_format-jpg.jpg

On December 8, 2022, in Springfield, Oregon, Mary Alice (Spindler) Wenska passed away peacefully. She was 72.

Mary (“Mal” to her Wisconsin friends) grew up on a dairy farm, the oldest of six children. From early on, she was a communicator, someone who loved to talk and argue and work through every aspect of an issue. In high school, she showed remarkable aptitude for public speaking and became a state champion in debate. Later in life, she earned a graduate degree in organizational communication and started her own business as a consultant. She was an amazing speaker, teacher, writer, and editor—and she was devastatingly good at Scrabble.

