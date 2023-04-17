On December 8, 2022, in Springfield, Oregon, Mary Alice (Spindler) Wenska passed away peacefully. She was 72.
Mary (“Mal” to her Wisconsin friends) grew up on a dairy farm, the oldest of six children. From early on, she was a communicator, someone who loved to talk and argue and work through every aspect of an issue. In high school, she showed remarkable aptitude for public speaking and became a state champion in debate. Later in life, she earned a graduate degree in organizational communication and started her own business as a consultant. She was an amazing speaker, teacher, writer, and editor—and she was devastatingly good at Scrabble.
Mary was a joyful person who genuinely loved others, and she had an incredible charisma that put everyone instantly at ease. She knew people’s names and they knew hers. Neighbors, grocery cashiers, bank tellers, the landscaping crew working outside her apartment building, the person she just met on the bus … she touched the lives of so many people with her loving spirit and beautiful nature.
Mary is survived by her children, Jennifer, Matthew, and Theresa; her grandchildren, Abigail, Mia, William, and Mason; her brothers, Richard, Dennis, Steven, and Mark; her sister, Linda; and many children-in-law, siblings-in-law, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, all of whom she adored. Mary will be laid to rest with her beloved parents, William and Aileen, who have preceded her in death.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to those who provided such loving care to Mary over the past two years. In lieu of flowers or donations, we hope you will take a little time for yourself—having a cup of tea, going on a walk, sitting in the sunshine—and remember, as Mary often reminded us, that all is well and God is good.
A memorial service will take place at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. After the graveside service, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life to be held in the Orton Room at the Corral Riverside Bar & Grill in Durand.