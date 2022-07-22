Mary Ann Werlein (Miller), age 75 of Eau Claire lost her brief battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Mary Ann was born on March 19, 1947, to Robert and Lucille (Baierl) Miller.

After graduating from Regis High School, Mary Ann worked for the City of Eau Claire for 47 years in the Inspection Department (10 years), the Police Department (23 years), and most recently for 14 years as an Election Technician at the Election Office. Throughout those years, she also volunteered in the community for Special Olympics for over 25 years, at Church Bingo for over 25 years, and at the State Theatre ushering for over 10 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Werlein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you