Mary Jo Whalen, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire, Wisconsin following a brief illness.
The youngest of five children, Mary was born on October 11, 1943, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin to Dr. M. L. Whalen and Florence (Harvey) Whalen. Following her graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, she worked in the Cities before returning to Bruce, Wisconsin where she opened a fabric and art supply store. She relocated to Eau Claire and began working at the City-County Health Department until her retirement in 2003.
Mary is survived by her son Aaron (Marie van Lieshout) Whalen of Eau Claire; two brothers, Thomas (Marie) of New Auburn, Wisconsin and Gerald (Marylane) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; five nieces and five nephews as well as numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Florence, brother Michael and sister Kathleen and two nieces.
As per Mary’s request no services will be held. Lenmark-Gumsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services of Eau Claire are serving the family. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bruce, Wisconsin. Online condolences may be left for Mary’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
