Mary Jo Whalen, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire, Wisconsin following a brief illness.

The youngest of five children, Mary was born on October 11, 1943, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin to Dr. M. L. Whalen and Florence (Harvey) Whalen. Following her graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, she worked in the Cities before returning to Bruce, Wisconsin where she opened a fabric and art supply store. She relocated to Eau Claire and began working at the City-County Health Department until her retirement in 2003.

