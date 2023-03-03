Mary Ann (Bowe) Whealon, age 91, of Victoria, MN, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, died peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Folkestone Gables Care Center, Wayzata, MN. There will be a private family Celebration of Life Service in MN and the inurnment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.
Mary Ann was born November 17, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to Herman and Theresa (Dachel) Bowe, one of 9 children. She loved being with her family, gardening, and always kept her house and yard neat and tidy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James (1996); parents; Herman and Theresa Bowe; and brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children, Kathy (Bob) Jungerberg of Victoria, Mike (Sherry) Whealon of Derwood, MD, Dan Whealon of Baldwin, WI, Bill (Sylvia Nasla) Whealon of Chaska; 9 grandchildren, Amber, Tracy, Kenyon, Chris, Rob, Brady, Sarah, Alexander and Philip; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Charlotte Prince of Eau Claire, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family extends a special thank you to Folkestone Gables and Optage Hospice staff for their loving support. Memorials may be sent to Feed My People food bank in Eau Claire, WI. Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN. www.bertasfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Whealon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.