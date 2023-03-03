Whealon, Photo.jpg

Mary Ann (Bowe) Whealon, age 91, of Victoria, MN, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, died peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Folkestone Gables Care Center, Wayzata, MN. There will be a private family Celebration of Life Service in MN and the inurnment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.

Mary Ann was born November 17, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to Herman and Theresa (Dachel) Bowe, one of 9 children. She loved being with her family, gardening, and always kept her house and yard neat and tidy.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Whealon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you