Mary Kathryn Winn-Sorenson, 92, died Sunday, October 17,2021, surrounded by her family, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Mary Kathryn was born December 29, 1928 in Monmouth, (Warren County) IL to parents J.H. “Hi” (James Harold) and Grace Arlene (Kitterman) Smith. She resided in Roseville, IL and Princeton, IL until moving with her parents to Osseo, WI in April 1938.
Mary graduated from Lincoln Hill High School in Osseo in 1947. She attended Eau Claire State Teachers College (UWEC) for two years. In 1950 she graduated from Central Radio and Television School-Airlines Division in Kansas City, MO and later in life she graduated from CVTC in Eau Claire, WI in the Nursing Assistant and Office Assistant and Accounting Assistant Programs. Over the years she worked as a reservation agent at Northwest Airlines, Minneapolis, MN, Western Union, Paterson, NJ; The Tri-County News, Osseo, WI; free-lance writer and area news correspondent for Eau Claire Leader-Telegram and Winona (MN) Daily News; CNA at Osseo Area Nursing Home; Desk Clerk at Alan House Motel and her all-time favorite: at-home mother and homemaker.
In 1951 she married Thomas L Winn. They lived in Muscatine, IA and Newark and Pompton Lakes in NJ. They were later divorced and Tom died in 1983.
She married Stanley C. Sorenson in 1959 and resided in Osseo and Stan died in 1979.
Mary moved to Eau Claire, WI in 2008 after a stroke and lived on her own nearly blind until 2017 when she moved to Dove Healthcare West completely blind.
Survivors are her Daughter, Kari Ann (Sorenson) Fischer (Jeff Hilgert); Son-In-Law, James (Peggy) Fischer; Grandchildren, Mishka (Angelica) T. Winn; Great-Grandson Michael Kade Winn; Andrew (Sara) Fischer, Nathaniel (Michelle) Fischer, Natalie (Kevin) Holm, Mitchell Fischer (Brittany Rhin), Carolyn Fischer (Nate Steivang), Stephen (Jessie) Fischer, Rachael (Jordan) Haas, Christina Fischer (Caleb Rykal), Ellen (Logan) Dehnhoff, Valerie Fischer (Alec Bohan).
She is also survived by her Foster Brother Allen Hall and wife, Mary Lou Hall, CO, and family; Cousin Pat Tranter, AZ, Jerry (Carol) Berg and Margo Berg; all her friends and staff at Dove Healthcare West; and nearly 25 Great Grandchildren and grand-pets she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her son Walter Mark Winn; her parents Hi & Grace Smith; and Infant Twins; and her sister, Sarah Jane; and Great grandson Johnny Marum.
All who knew Mary would agree she was one of the gentlest, most caring women one could ever meet. She remembered everyone she met and kept them in her thoughts and prayers
As a writer she left part of her obit for me to copy! She is held in the hearts and memories of so many and if she would say anything to us it would be:
Be Grateful, pray and dig into your memory box, as she did being blind for 5 years. She said that way she was never bored. “It’s You and Me Against the World” — Helen Ready and “Jealous of The Angels” — Donna Taggart.
Mary will be cremated by Stokes-Prock-Mundt Funeral Home, Altoona, WI.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Osseo, WI on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the American Legion-Cabin in the Pines, with open house from 1-4 followed by a memorial at 4.
A Zoom link of the memorial will be available at 4 p.m. if you send your name and email to MaryKathrynSorenson@gmail.com.
Burial will be in Osseo Cemetery at 5:30 p.m.
Following the burial there will be food served at the Cabin in the Pines.
Open to the public.
Bring your memories to share.