Mary Jean Woodruff died Tuesday, July 6th.
Mary Jean was born March 20, 1925 to Walter and Ruth (Ryan) Duxbury in Des Moines, Iowa.
She grew up in Eau Claire attending St. Patrick’s Grade School and High School, followed by the Eau Claire Teachers College.
She married Parker Woodruff on June 12th 1948. They spent 67 wonderful years together and raised 4 children.
Mary Jean is survived by her 4 children, Stephen, Barbara, Susan (Greg) and Maggi, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.
The family would like to sincerely thank Milestone Senior Living and Moments Hospice for the kindness and compassion they showed their mother.