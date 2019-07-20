MaryAnn Drace, 93, of Altoona died peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, July 7 at Dove South.
MaryAnn was born on July 9, 1925 in Cadott, Wis. to John and Anna Dzienkowski. She grew up during the trying times of the Great Depression. She shared that though these were difficult years it was her family and their faith in God that carried them. She continued to grow in her faith throughout her life.
She graduated from Cadott High School and traveled to Eau Claire to attend technical school for training in accounting. Following her accounting education, she worked full time at Bark River.
Later in July of 1951 she married Clayton Drace and they had three children. While devoting her time as a stay at home mom, she was active in boy scouts, girl scouts, and numerous activities. As the children grew, she returned to work at Eau Claire Book and Stationery. Later she worked for Benrud Realty, retiring in 1995. After her retirement, she worked part-time at Hudson Builders. She volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital as a member of the auxiliary. She was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Women Auxiliary for many years.
MaryAnn’s family meant everything to her. She cared for her mother until her death in 1993. Grandchildren were such a blessing to MaryAnn. She loved attending and being involved with many of the six grandchildren’s activities over the years. More recently she enjoyed spending time with her four great-grandchildren.
She had many wonderful friendships. They enjoyed trips and attending plays, bowling, golfing, cross-country skiing, overnights at friends’ cabins and, of course, cards. She enjoyed being a member in various card clubs. Bridge was her favorite, but 500 and rummy were fun too. She enjoyed the past three years at Eastridge, where she continued to form friendships and enjoy many social activities and events. Even in her frail condition towards the end, her competitive nature came out, as she played cribbage with her grandchildren and won.
MaryAnn enjoyed hosting family and friends. You never went to her house without feeling special and loved! She was an excellent cook and loved sharing meals and treats.
MaryAnn is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Frank, Edward, Leo, Sylvester and John; sisters Marcella Jankowski and Evelyn Project; and her son, Michael Drace. She is survived by her sister Bernadette (Nilus) Wilcom; son John (Julie) Drace; daughter Diana (Paul) Manthei; daughter-in-law Sandy Drace; grandchildren Annetta (Scott) Light, Alicia (Nick) Larson, Anna Drace, Paul Drace, Parker Drace and MaKenzie Drace; and great-grandchildren Colin Light, Marley Larson, Evan Light and Alexander Larson.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the care MaryAnn received from Dr. Jean Anderson and the staff at Dove South and Mayo Hospice.
Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire with Fr. Francis Thadathil officiating. Memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, July 25 at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a prayer service taking place at 7 p.m. to conclude the evening’s visitation. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private family committal service will take place at a later time in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Edson, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in MaryAnn’s name to the HDSA (Huntington’s Disease Society of America).
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.