Mason Holgate

Mason Harris Holgate 31 years old passed away Saturday August 8th from a tragic motorcycle accident.
Mason loved life, his sense of humor made people laugh where ever he went. He had an incredible love for tacos and always had something witty to say. He was a loving father, brother, friend and son. He was a shining light for many people, and will be missed forever. Mason is survived by his beautiful son Trae Holgate, mother Connie (Wayne Roinestad); Father Will Holgate, sisters Leslie (Justin Dascher) Amy (Tim Bagshaw) Molly Holgate, brothers Diedrich, Todd Holgate, his beloved niece Emma Vi, many uncles, cousins, and loving friends especially his forever dear friend Lionel Peterson. Mason is preceded in death by grandparents Art and Arlene Rude, Dorothy and George Holgate, Carl and Emma Roinestad.
Mason worked at QLF in Menomonie, WI where he and the team enjoyed many great lunches together. Mason enjoyed spending time with his beloved son and working on his truck with his brother in law Justin. He and his sister Leslie shared an unbreakable bond. Fly high and rest easy until we meet again. You are loved.
Memorial visitation will take place Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be adhered to.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.