Mathew (Matt) Brantner, age 94, passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by his family on July 8, 2021. He was born to Louis and Cecelia (Brunner) Brantner on February 18, 1927, he was born in Mondovi, Wisconsin.
He met the love of his life, Theresa Seipel at his brother Lawrence’s home while she was working as a nanny. They were married on October 12, 1949 and married for 70 years.
His first job was cutting out ice blocks from the river for in home ice box refrigeration. He went out to North Dakota in 1947 with a friend to the Corn Festival and realized they were 6 weeks early so they decided to get a job and worked for Lloyd and Ida Williams as Ranch Hands. He was employed at Huntsinger Farms for a few years and later moved into the factory Silver Spring Gardens. Matt work there for 42 1\2 years leaving the company as Production Manager of the factory, retiring in 1990. Matt always reminisced about the business trips with the company owner Ed Bartusch. They would take several business trips in Mr. Bartusch’s company airplane. He enjoyed working for Silver Spring Gardens and was a loved and respected man by all.
Matt had many hobbies and interests. He and Theresa loved gardening, planting over 2,000 gladiolas each year, with perfectly lined rows and no weeds. He built his home as well as helped many family members build their homes from the ground up. He also provided electrical services for these homes. He loved to hunt, fish, bowl, golf, shoot trap, gamble, play cards and shake dice especially with his special daughter June.
Matt is survived by his children, Peggy (Steve) Brummond of Chippewa Falls, Betty (Mike) Bogstad of Eau Claire, Rick (Jamie) Brantner of Eau Claire, June Brantner of Eau Claire, Rita (Gary) Lawrence of Mondovi, Angie (Mike) Larrabee of Eau Claire, 13 grandchildren, Tammy (Jason) Goettl, Heidi (Luke) Pederson, Zachary Bogstad (Kara Todd), Anne Bogstad (Andrew Strait, fiance), Scott (Erika) Brantner, Lindsey (Ryan) Gray, Adam (Alicia Morals) Lawrence, Ashley Lawrence (Cory Lingen), Alyssa (Michael) Jansen, Sean, Teresa, Christian and Rachel Larrabee. Great grandchildren, Jordyn and Easton Goettl, Alex Pederson, Dylan and Kaylyn Gray, sister Juliana Fedie and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by death by his wife, Theresa Brantner, his parents, infant twin sons Michael Arthur and Patrick Louis, brothers Ludwig, Lawrence, Felix, Wilfred, baby Julius, sisters Marian, Cecelia, Hildegard.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Obaid and the nurses and staff on the 5th and 6th floor at Sacred Heart Hospital. Their superb care and compassion for our dad and our family during his hospital stay is greatly appreciated.
Funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 316 Fulton Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will take place Monday evening, July 12, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 4:30-7:30 pm and at the church Tuesday morning an hour prior to service. Burial will take place immediately following the funeral service in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Eau Claire.
