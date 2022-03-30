Matthew Dale Bartholomew, 45 years old, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home in Chippewa Falls, WI. He was the son of Robert and Helen Bartholomew, born March 18, 1977, in Kenosha, WI. He graduated from Bradford High School in 1995 and studied at UW–Eau Claire, WI. Matthew was employed at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, WI. On July 1, 2017, he married his best friend and love of his life, Shane Vetterkind, at their home in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Survivors include his husband, Shane Vetterkind of Chippewa Falls, WI; sister, Patricia (Vincent) Caira of Kenosha, WI; brothers, Robert (Lisa) Bartholomew of Eleva, WI, Wayne (Tina) Bartholomew and Richard (Maria) Bartholomew of Kenosha, WI; mother-in-law, Patricia Vetterkind of Bloomer, WI; brothers-in-law, Shawn (Kelli) Vetterkind of Holcombe, WI, and Shannon (Jaime) Vetterkind of Ashford, CT; and sister-in-law, Shelonda (Michael Moen) Vetterkind of Chetek, WI. Matthew also is survived by 13 nephews, 7 nieces, 6 great-nephews, 7 great nieces, 1 great-great-nephew, many relatives, friends, and 2 fur babies.
Matthew was preceded in death by his parents, Robert (Helen) Bartholomew; grandparents, Robert (Lillian) Bartholomew and Elmer (Gladys) Rud; brother, Steven Lee Bartholomew; nephews, David Bartholomew and Brian Bartholomew; father-in-law, Tracy Vetterkind Sr.; and brother-in-law, Tracy Lee Vetterkind Jr.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
