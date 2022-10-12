Matthew J. Hutton, 63, of Chippewa Falls, died on October 1, 2022.
On January 10, 1959, Matthew was born to Richard and Geraldine (Meagher) Hutton in Chippewa Falls, WI. He graduated from McDonell High School with the class of 1978. Matt worked at Spectrum Industries for 38 years holding many positions, most recent, as a Shipping Fulfillment Coordinator.
He married Cindy Lou Luis on September 7, 2013, in Chippewa Falls. Matt very much enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, riding in the Chippewa Valley as well as trips to Arizona. He was a perfectionist with everything he touched. He was an extremely detailed person. Matt was a kind and loving, husband, father, son, brother and friend that will be missed by all who knew him.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Cindy Lou; children, Thomas & Dieu Joas; grandchildren, Ivy & Noah Joas; siblings, Terry Hutton, Kitty (Lee) Wilson, Wade (Julie) Hutton, Mickey (Joan) Hutton, Ann (Tim) Stremcha, Nancy Hutton, and Hugh Hutton; nieces & nephews, Emily, Stuart & Maureen, Josh & Richard, and Katie, John & Nathan, Hannah & Nadia, Ryan, Gabriel, Gavin & Gannon, Giovanni, Angelo & Niccoli; father and mother-in-law, Norbert “Hoss” & Rosemary Tambornino; sister-in-law, Stacy (Frank Hakes) Tambornino; brothers-in-law, Todd (Barb Brown) Tambornino, Scott (Patricia) Tambornino, Curt (Tammy) Tambornino, and Jason (Rachel) Tambornino.
He was preceded in death by parents.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 12 noon, on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, at Whites Wildwood Retreat, 18059 County Hwy OO, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
