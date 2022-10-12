Matthew J. Hutton, 63, of Chippewa Falls, died on October 1, 2022.

On January 10, 1959, Matthew was born to Richard and Geraldine (Meagher) Hutton in Chippewa Falls, WI. He graduated from McDonell High School with the class of 1978. Matt worked at Spectrum Industries for 38 years holding many positions, most recent, as a Shipping Fulfillment Coordinator.

