Matthew Joseph Mullen, 49, died peacefully at home in DeSoto, Missouri on December 19, 2021. He was born on June 10, 1972 in Chicago Illinois to Michael P. Mullen Sr. and Mary (Decorah) Mullen.
Matt grew up in the Chicago area and lived in Illinois the majority of his life until moving to DeSoto, Missouri in 2017. Matt graduated from St. Viator Highschool in Arlington Heights, Illinois in 1991 where he met the love of his life, Michelle. They married in 1997 and together have four sons. Growing up Matt spent a lot of time on the water on his family’s boat and became an avid snow skier on many family ski vacations. In 1994 Matt started a company, Native American Arts, with his mother, Mary, which focused on supporting Native American Artisans by purchasing and selling only authentic Native American Arts and Crafts with retail stores in several different cities over the years. During this time Matt, working with his father, Michael Sr., worked to amend the Native American Arts and Crafts Act of 1990 which is a truth-in-advertising law that prohibits misrepresentation in the marketing of Indian art and craft products within the United States. Matt was a proud tribal member of the Ho Chunk Nation whose executive office is located in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Throughout Matt’s life he was involved with his Native American Heritage and served in many roles for the Ho Chunk Nation. Matt’s roles included serving on the General Council Agency, The Ho Chunk Constitutional Reform Task Force, The General Council Planning Committee and as branch office president of the Ho-Chunk Nation Chicago Branch Office. Matt also planned the first successful Ho Chunk powwow at the Ho-Chunk Sports and Expo Center in Lynwood, IL. Matt managed the Lynwood facility before being elected as a Legislator in the government of the Ho Chunk Nation representing at large members of the tribe. He served two 4-year terms in this position. His term with The Nation officially ended June 30, 2021.
Matt received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Lewis University in 2015 and his MBA in 2017. Matt had an entrepreneurial spirit and was always coming up with new ideas he hoped to pursue after his Legislative term concluded. Matt enjoyed designing and building projects. He was especially proud of the basement he finished in his home in DeSoto. Matt was extremely devoted to his entire family and loved family get-togethers.
Matt was preceded in death by his father, Michael P. Mullen, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Mary (Decorah) Mullen, his loving wife Michelle (Hayes) Mullen, four sons, Matthew, James, John, William, four brothers Michael II, Daniel, Timothy and Edward, several aunts and uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews. He will be immensely missed by all.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM December 30th, 2021 at the Buswell Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM Wednesday December 29th, 2021 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Internment following the service will take place at Decorah Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buswell Funeral Home (715-284-4321) 106 S. 2nd Street, Black River Falls, WI 54615.