Matthew J. Sturz, 49, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at the Cornell Health Services Care Center, on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Matthew was born on May 23, 1971, in Waukegan, IL, to Bernard & Mary Jane (Steele) Sturz. He graduated from North High School in Eau Claire, WI with the class of 1990.
Matthew had worked in a restaurant kitchen, in nursing homes as an aide, and lastly as a taxi driver.
Matthew loved animals of all kinds, having many different kinds of pets over his lifetime. He enjoyed going fishing. He especially loved collecting anything related to eagles which were present throughout his home. Matthew was also a fan and collector of classic and nostalgic toys from his childhood.
Matthew is survived on his mother’s side by his uncle, Rod (Cathy) Steele; and cousins, Ryan (Amanda) Steele and Melinda Steele all of Chippewa Falls, WI, and her children, Blake, Julia & Chase. On his father’s side he’s survived by his aunt, Carol Sturz; cousins, Sharon Ray of Illinois, Bob Sturz of Evansville, WI, and Steve (Carol) Sturz of Fall Creek, WI; and stepbrother, Jeff Peterson of Cadott.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Wylie Peterson; aunts and uncles, Darrel (Fran) Sturz, Norman Sturz, and Janette, Isabelle and Mary Sturz.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Agnes’ Table, 24 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or the Chippewa Vineyard Food Pantry at 910 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Cornell Health Services Care Center for all their loving care and compassion given to Matthew.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.